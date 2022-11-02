Secretary General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong (R) and his Hungarian counterpart Such Gyorgy (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong held talks with his Hungarian counterpart Such Gyorgy in Hanoi on November 1.



The Vietnamese official said the relations between their legislative bodies have become stronger and more practical, adding the two sides have supported, and closely and effectively coordinated with each other at multilateral parliamentary forums; and contributed many initiatives to regional and international parliamentary organisations.



Cuong expressed his hope that the two legislatures’ offices will continue to coordinate closely to serve the Vietnamese and Hungarian NAs to implement their cooperation agreement signed on June 27, 2022 in Budapest on the occasion of the official visit to Hungary by Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.





At the talks (Photo: VNA)

He suggested Such Gyorgy consider signing a cooperation agreement to further share working experience and enhance cultural exchange between civil servants of the two NA offices.



The Hungarian official congratulated Vietnam on great achievements in reform and integration, and rapid economic growth, and spotlighted the crucial role played by the Vietnamese NA in the process.



The frequent exchange of experience between the two countries’ NAs is a key to the bilateral effective cooperation, Gyorgy said.



He spoke highly of the establishment of the Vietnam-Hungary Friendship Parliamentary Group, saying that the Hungarian NA is also accelerating the formation of a similar group of Hungary.



Agreeing with the Vietnamese official’s proposals, the guest said the signing of such cooperation agreement between the two NAs will contribute to effectively implementing the agreement signed in the framework of the Vietnamese top legislator’s recent visit to Hungary./.