Vietnamese iced coffee is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars by culinary experts. (www.tasteatlas.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese iced coffee has been named as one of the best coffee in the world by TasteAtlas, an international food magazine.



Vietnamese iced coffee is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars by culinary experts, equivalent to Ristretto of Italy.

According to TasteAtlas, Vietnamese iced coffee is a drink that combines strong coffee, condensed milk, and ice.

“It is traditionally made with medium or coarse ground Vietnamese-grown coffee, typically the Robusta variety, which is brewed using a drip phin filter—in which the coffee is brewed and then slowly dripped in the cup,” it said.



The magazine revealed that it is usually served in a tall glass, adding that there is also a version that combines only coffee and ice (ca phe da).

Sharing the first position with Vietnamese iced coffee is Ristretto of Italy, which means restrictions in Italian, is half of a single shot of espresso.

It differs from a standard espresso, not only in the amount of water used for its preparation but also in flavour, which is less bitter than regular espresso, according to TasteAtlas.

The colour of Ristretto is reminiscent of dark chocolate, it said, adding that Ristretto is typically served straight in a demitasse cup

Other types of coffee that are on the list of TasteAtlas’s top 10 best-rated coffees in the world are Cappuccino of Italy, Frappe of Greece, Macchiato of Italy, Freddo Cappuccino of Greece, Espresso of Italy and Turkish coffee, and Cortado of Spain./.