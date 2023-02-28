Vietnamese iced coffee is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars by culinary experts, equivalent to Ristretto of Italy.

According to TasteAtlas, Vietnamese iced coffee is a drink that combines strong coffee, condensed milk, and ice.

“It is traditionally made with medium or coarse ground Vietnamese-grown coffee, typically the Robusta variety, which is brewed using a drip phin filter—in which the coffee is brewed and then slowly dripped in the cup,” it said.

The magazine revealed that it is usually served in a tall glass, adding that there is also a version that combines only coffee and ice (ca phe da).

Sharing the first position with Vietnamese iced coffee is Ristretto of Italy, which means restrictions in Italian, is half of a single shot of espresso./.

VNA