Vietnamese in Africa brought home
Sixty-nine Vietnamese citizens returned home from Africa on June 15 and 16 thanks to the efforts of the Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique, relevant agencies in South Africa, Mozambique, and Eswatini, and South African Airways.
The Vietnamese citizens in Africa pose for a photo before getting on the plane to return home (Photo: VNA)
Stranded by the COVID-19 pandemic, the citizens included children under the age of 18, the ill, pregnant women, the elderly, students who completed their studies but no longer have accommodation, tourists, and workers with expired visas.
Upon their return, they were all given a heath examination and placed in quarantine, in line with regulations. The South African Airways aircraft then took South African citizens home from Vietnam and Thailand.
Under the Prime Minister’s direction, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, local agencies, and Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies have arranged a number of flights bringing Vietnamese citizens home.
More such flights will be conducted in the future if required./.