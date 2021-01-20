Vietnamese in Australia looks forward to 13th National Party Congress
The Vietnamese community in Australia expects the upcoming 13th National Party Congress to judiciously select competent leaders to lead the country over the course of the next five years, Tran Ba Phuc, President of the Vietnam Business Association in Australia, has said.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s reporter in Sydney, Phuc, who is also a member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, said that Vietnamese people living overseas have made substantial contributions to the country’s socio-economic development and culture.
He expressed his hope that the Party and State will issue policies enabling representatives of Vietnamese communities abroad to participate in powerful State agencies and have their voices heard.
Phuc proposed that the Party and State create the most favourable conditions possible for Vietnamese overseas who wish to keep their Vietnamese nationality or be re-naturalised in Vietnam.
He also expected that the Party and State will direct the implementation of a resolution recognising the role of the private sector, to be able to assess and support the sector and make it an important driver in the country’s economic development.
Vietnam has recorded important achievements and breakthroughs in the five years of implementing the resolution of the 12th National Party Congress, improving the country’s prestige, role, and position in the international arena, he said.
A Vietnamese passport has never been as valuable and meaningful to Vietnamese people living abroad as it is now, Phuc stressed./.