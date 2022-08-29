Vietnamese in Germany celebrate National Day
The Vietnamese Embassy in Germany hosted a get-together in Berlin on August 28 for representatives of the Vietnamese community in the host country on the occasion of the 77th National Day (September 2) and the 77th traditional day of the diplomatic sector (August 28).
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh (R) presents the Foreign Minister's certificates of merit to a representative of Dong Xuan Centre in Berlin. (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Germany hosted a get-together in Berlin on August 28 for representatives of the Vietnamese community in the host country on the occasion of the 77th National Day (September 2) and the 77th traditional day of the diplomatic sector (August 28).
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Vu Quang Minh appreciated continuous and effective contributions by associations and the Vietnamese community to the country’s people-to-people diplomacy in particular and the diplomatic work in general, and described them as a bridge between the two nations that helps cement the Vietnam-Germany friendship.
Minh said that the fine development of bilateral relations is a very favourable basis for the further growth and integration of the Vietnamese community in Germany, and expressed his hope that the Vietnamese community will maintain its effective contributions to deepening the relations.
On this occasion, the embassy handed over certificates of merit of the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs to collectives, associations and individuals for their contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting flood victims in the central region of Vietnam over the past two years./.