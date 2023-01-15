A drum performance at a get-together held by Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnamese students in Japan and Vietnamese in Thailand and Burnei took part in get-togethers to celebrate the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) on January 14.

In Tokyo, the Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in Japan (VYSA) held an event to bring Tet atmostphere to Vietnamese who are living and working in East Asia country.



Addressing the gathering, VYSA Chairman Nguyen Dinh Nam highlighted outcomes made by the association in recent years.



According to him, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the VYSA and its chapters across Japan still organise many meaningful activities to strengthen the cohesion in the community and support Vietnamese youth and students in Japan such as VYSA Job Fair, VYSA Charity Bookstore, or sports tournaments like VYSA Kanto Badminton.



He said the VYSA presented 100 packages of gifts to disadvantaged Vietnamese in Japan to help them have a warm and happy Tet.



Nguyen Duc Minh, Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, highly appreciated the VYSA's activities in the past time, while expressing his hope that VYSA will continue to have more practical and meaningful actions to contribute to building a growing Vietnamese community in Japan and further develop Vietnam-Japan relations.



Participants at the event had a chance to experienced folk games and enjoy the traditional dishes of the Vietnamese people as well as muscial performances by artists of the two countries.



Meanwhile, many overseas Vietnamese in Thailand gathered at the headquarters of Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok on January 14 to welcome the Tet.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh extended his best wishes to the Vietnamese community living and working in Thailand on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.



Thanh praised the efforts of the Vietnamese community in overcoming all difficulties to stabilise their lives and deeply integrate into host society.



He urged them to uphold the tradition of solidarity, promote the cultural identity of Vietnam, actively contributing to the relationship between the two countries.



Also on January 14, the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei held a Lunar New Year get-together with the participation of more than 100 Vietnamese living and working in Brunei and international guests./.