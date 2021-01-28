Watching news reports on the opening ceremony of the 13th National Party Congress, these Vietnamese people in Laos say they are proud to hear of the significant achievements their home country posted during the 12th tenure.

They have high hopes for the 13th National Party Congress, believing it will elect people with morality and capacity to the new Party Central Committee so they can rectify the Party organisation and continue the fight against corruption.

The Vietnamese community in Laos have also placed their hopes in the country leaders to be elected at the congress. They expect these leaders will possess the capacity and morality to spur the country’s rapid and sustainable growth./.

VNA