Culture - Sports Spring festivals – symbol of Vietnamese culture Going to festivals at the beginning of the year is a long-standing tradition of Vietnamese people. It is also a occasion for people to spend time with their families and friends while praying for luck and good things for the new year.

Culture - Sports Lucky money giveaway - an exchange of best New Year wishes Giving away lucky money is a traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) custom through which Vietnamese people exchange the best wishes with one another, hoping for a year of peace and good luck.