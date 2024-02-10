Vietnamese in Laos maintain tradition of going to pagodas during Tet
Going to pagodas on the first lunar days remains a tradition of Vietnamese people both at home and abroad, including those in Laos.
Going to pagodas on the first lunar days remains a tradition of Vietnamese people both at home and abroad. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Going to pagodas on the first lunar days remains a tradition of Vietnamese people both at home and abroad, including those in Laos.
On those days, Phat Tich Pagoda in the Lao capital city of Vientiane have welcomed crowds of visitors who come to pray for peace and good health for themselves and their relatives.
Phan Tien Anh, who has lived in Laos for years, said his family has maintained the practice to educate children about Vietnam’s tradition, and pray for a New Year with good health, happiness and peace.
Nguyen Thi Bich Lien, born and raised in Laos, said her family goes to pagodas on the 30th day of the last lunar month, where they can enjoy the sacred atmosphere of Tet.
For every Vietnamese citizen, the cultural beauty of going to pagodas at the beginning of a lunar year is not only a tradition but also an occasion for families to pass on Tet (Lunar New Year) values to future generations./.