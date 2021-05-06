At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - The Consulate General of Vietnam in Luang Prabang on May 6 handed over 50 million LAK (5,300 USD) and medical equipment worth 10 million LAK to the Lao province to help local authorities contain the spread of COVID-19.



The aid was raised by staff of the Consulate General and Vietnamese people and businesses in the province.



On the same day, the Consulate General delivered foodstuff including instant noodles and rice, face masks and hand sanitiser worth a total 3 million LAK to Vietnamese students in Luang Prabang, to help them cope with daily difficulties due to lockdown.



Over the past few days, Vietnamese associations across Lao localities have joined hands with Lao authorities and people to overcome the current COVID-19 outbreak by raising fund and donating cash, necessities and medical supplies to the host country./.