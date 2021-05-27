Society Swedish Ambassador enjoys cycling to work on Made-in-Vietnam bicycle Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Mawe recently expressed her delight at cycling from home to work a few times each week on her Made-in-Vietnam Thong Nhat bicycle, the Tuoi tre (Youth) newspaper has reported.

Business PetroVietnam donates 30 billion VND to COVID-19 vaccine fund The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has donated 30 billion VND (1.3 million USD) to the COVID-19 vaccine fund in a bid to join hands with the nation to fight the pandemic as well as ensure social welfare and people’s wellbeing.

Society Communal house for Vietnamese Cambodians inaugurated in Kampot A communal house for Vietnamese-Cambodians was inaugurated in Cambodia’s Kampot province on May 26 after more than four months of construction.

Society Digital learning innovation fund aims to provide equal access to English studying The British Council on May 26 debut its “Digital Learning Innovation Fund” that aims to optimise digital technologies in English learning, teaching and testing as part of a strategy to provide more equal education access to all amid the COVID-19 pandemic.