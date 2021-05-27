Vietnamese in Mozambique celebrate Buddha’s birthday
A Vesak ritual was hosted by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the Embassy of Vietnam in Mozambique to mark Buddha’s 2,565th birthday and to pray for peace on May 26 in the capital Maputo.
Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Embassy of Vietnam in Mozambique host Vesak ritual to mark Buddha’s 2,565th birthday (Photo: VNA)Pretoria (VNA) - A Vesak ritual was hosted by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the Embassy of Vietnam in Mozambique to mark Buddha’s 2,565th birthday and to pray for peace on May 26 in the capital Maputo.
The ceremony featured incense offerings, Buddha bathing, and a peace prayer recited online by President of the VBS in Mozambique Most Venerable Thich Dong Hue and monks from Nom Pagoda in Vietnam.
A number of musical performances on Buddhism and depicting aspirations for peace and the beauty of Vietnamese and Mozambique culture and nature were also held.
In his remarks, Most Venerable Hue called on Buddhists to emulate Buddha’s compassion and spiritual purity to together live in peace and harmony and be devoted to the fatherland.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Le Huy Hoang, for his part, said the ritual is a meaningful religious ceremony that will further spread Buddhism’s humanistic thought in the African country, promote the image of Vietnamese people, and strengthen the solidarity of the Vietnamese community.
Speaking highly of the VBS’s charity activities in Mozambique, Hoang said he expects Vietnamese Buddhists and people in the country to remain united and integrate into local society. He also urged them to continue sharing with each other and to take active measures to prevent infections amid the complicated COVID-19 and security situation in Mozambique./.