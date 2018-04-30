At the celebration (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy in conjunction with the Vietnamese community in Mozambique organised a ceremony to celebrate the Reunification Day (April 30) and the Labour Day (May 1) in Maputo on April 29.The event was attended by a crowd of Vietnamese expats and students living and studying in the country, representatives from the mobile operator Movitel, a joint venture between Vietnamese company Viettel and Mozambique's SPI, and other enterprises, together with health, education and agricultural experts.In his opening remarks, Ambassador Le Huy Hoang highlighted the significance of the Reunification Day, saying that the April 30, 1975 victory was a pride of not only Vietnamese but also other peoples struggling for independence, freedom and unification in the world, including African countries.After more than 40 years, it remains a source of encouragement for Vietnamese people in their current national construction and defence under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, he said.He affirmed that the creativity, determination to overcome difficulties and hardships and efforts to make the most of opportunities, have helped Vietnam turn challenges into opportunities, thus promoting stable development and deeper international integration.Vietnam is a reliable partner that makes remarkable contributions to peace and development in the region and the world, he said.Hoang also praised the industrious labour spirit of staff and employees of Movitel, and Vietnamese enterprises as well as Mozambican labourers, saying that they are contributing to strengthening telecom investment cooperation and the economic-trade bonds between the two countries in general.Overseas Vietnamese attending the event expressed their joy at the stability and strong development of the homeland over the last 43 years, and wished to make more contributions to the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Mozambique.On the occasion, the embassy also organised art performance and a programme introducing Vietnamese food to international friends.-VNA