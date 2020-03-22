Vietnamese in Thailand advised to obey countermeasures against COVID-19
Passengers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Thailand has advised Vietnamese citizens living, working and studying in the country to rigorously comply with precautionary measures set out by the local government against the wide-spreading novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).
Due to the complex developments of the pandemic, the governments of Thailand and other regional countries like Laos and Cambodia have raised travel restrictions to the highest level, the embassy said in a statement.
Thailand has closed most of its land border checkpoints and introduced new entry rules for all nationalities. Accordingly, travellers are required to present virus-free medical certificates and health insurances showing minimum coverage of not less than 100,000 USD to gain entry into the country.
Some parts of Thailand have imposed travel restrictions in cities shutdown while domestic airlines suspended commercial flights between the country and Vietnam.
Meanwhile, the government of Laos has halted free-visa entry for all Vietnamese passport holders starting from 0:00am on March 20 while the Cambodian government has announced to bar entry of Vietnamese nationals from 11:59pm on the same day.
At the same time, Vietnam has also extended mandatory quarantine to all people entering the country.
The embassy advised all Vietnamese people living, working and studying in Thailand to strictly obey the local government's preventive measures against the epidemic and avoid non-essential travel back home during this time.
If a Vietnamese citizen desires to return home because of urgent reasons, he/she must fill in an online application form available on the embassy’s website. The embassy will review the request and coordinate with the authorities of both sides to support him/her.
To seek help, Vietnamese citizens are advised to contact the embassy hotlines: ( 66) 8989 66653 or ( 66) 2650 8979 during working hours./.