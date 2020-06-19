Vietnamese in UK receive face masks for preventing COVID-19
The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK on June 18 handed over 10,000 face masks granted by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese to the Vietnamese community in the UK to support them in preventing COVID-19 infection.
Ambassador Tran Ngoc An (R) hands over anti-bacterial face masks to a representative of the Vietnamese Community in the UK (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK on June 18 handed over 10,000 face masks granted by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese to the Vietnamese community in the UK to support them in preventing COVID-19 infection.
Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Ambassador Tran Ngoc An said the embassy will continue to provide support for and serve as a bridge to help the Vietnamese community in the country overcome the difficult time.
He also shared the experience that helped Vietnam successfully control the pandemic, noting that the country with a population of over 90 million has so far recorded only 342 cases of COVID-19 and no fatality.
The diplomat also highlighted the fact that Vietnam has also been able to minimise the disease’s impacts on the economy, with a 4.8 percent growth rate forecasted for 2020.
Ho Vu Phong Truong, a representative of the Vietnamese community in Birmingham city thanked the Government and relevant agencies for the assistance, and pledged to quickly hand over the face masks to Vietnamese expats living in the city.
The UK is one of the hardest hit countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 18, the European country reported 300,469 COVID-19 cases, including 42,288 deaths./.