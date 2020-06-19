Society Workshop seeks ways to support returned migrant women A policy advocacy workshop aiming to support returned migrant women and their households took place in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 18.

Society Time to let labourers decide when they retire: expert Some special occupations including preschool teachers should be allowed to retire earlier than the age set in the Labour Code, said Trinh Thanh Hang, head of the department for woman affairs of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).

Society Vietnamese nature pressed in books By carefully putting dried flowers, leaves and grass between pages, Hoa la co (Flowers, leaves and grass) workshop has created nature books that have made an impression on international visitors.

Society Children with facial deformities to receive free check-ups, surgerical operations Free check-ups and surgerical operations will be provided to underprivileged children with cleft lips or cleft palates from June 22 to 26 in Hanoi.