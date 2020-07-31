Vietnamese in Ukraine shows solidarity to cope with COVID-19
The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine held a videoconference on July 30 to encourage Vietnamese citizens in the country to strengthen solidarity to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan speaks at the conference (Photo: https://nhandan.com.vn/)
Participants consider the prevention of COVID-19 an urgent task and shared their experience in preventing the spread of the disease.
They also discussed online business models and the establishment of a centre to support the online business community.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan praised sponsors who have provided material and spiritual support for COVID-19 patients and their family members.
The embassy’s staff also updated the participants on the pandemic situation at home./.