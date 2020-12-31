Business UK-Vietnam FTA to become effective on December 31 Representatives from Vietnam and the United Kingdom signed a free trade agreement between the two countries in London on December 29 evening (Vietnam time).

Business UK newspaper spotlights Vietnam’s emergence in global supply chain Multinationals are looking to set up their bases in Vietnam despite various challenges that the country poses as a manufacturing destination, according to the Financial Times in the UK.

Business Vietnam attracts over 28.5 billion USD of FDI in 2020 Foreign investors had poured more than 28.5 billion USD into the Vietnamese market as of December 20, equivalent to 75 percent of the amount in the same period last year.

Business Vietnam Airlines has new General Director The Board of Directors of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation has appointed Deputy General Director Le Hong Ha to the post of General Director from January 1, 2021.