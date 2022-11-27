Vietnamese, Indian parties look to promote traditional relations
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai has recently paid a courtesy visit to President of Indian National Congress (INC) Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi.
During the meeting, the Vietnamese diplomat spotlighted the good relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the INC since the middle of the 20th century, which was cultivated by President Ho Chi Minh, Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and generations of leaders from both sides.
Vietnam wishes to closely cooperate with India, as well as with the INC, for the development of each country and peace and stability in the region and the world, he stated.
He also briefed the host on important guidelines set forth by the CPV at its 13th National Congress as well as the strong developments of the relations between Vietnam and India in recent times.
The Vietnamese ambassador took the occasion to hand over a letter of CPV General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to Kharge to congratulate the Indian official on being elected the President of the INC.
For his part, Kharge expressed his impression and admiration for the Vietnamese nation's struggles for national independence and reunification, and highly valued Vietnam's development in recent years as well as its contributions and role in the international arena.
The two countries and parties share many similar views, and are striving for peace and prosperity in each country, the region and the world, he said, showing a desire to preserve and promote the good relations between the two nations, and between the INC and the CPV as well./.