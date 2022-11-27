Politics Quang Binh boosts cooperation with Lao locality Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh and Khammoune province of Laos have recently signed an agreement aimed at boosting their friendship and comprehensive cooperation.

Politics PM inspects infrastructure projects in HCM City Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 27 inspected a number of infrastructure projects in Ho Chi Minh City, including the expansion of Binh Hung waste treatment plant, the construction of Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressway and the upgrading of National Highway 50.

Politics Vietnam-Austria diplomatic ties marked in Hanoi The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on November 26 hosted a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Austria diplomatic relations (December 1, 1972 - 2022).