Business Vietnam maintains positive growth: Czech diplomat Vietnam continues to be one of the fastest growing economies in the world, said David Jarkulisch, a diplomat from the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Hanoi.

Business Airlines adjust flights due to bad weather in Hanoi National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines, two carriers under the Vietnam Airlines Group, have announced adjustments to flights to and from Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport on January 21 due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Business Vietnam to use Czech technology to produce conveyor rollers Vietnam will use technology transferred by Czech company Hojer Trans to produce conveyor rollers this year in a new project in the northern province of Phu Tho, according to mzv.cz, the official website of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs.