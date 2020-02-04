Politics Vietnam, Laos step up legislative cooperation in 2020: Top legislator Vietnam and Laos should step up the sharing of legislative experience and promote locality-to-locality collaboration in 2020 in addition to increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels, said a top legislator.

Politics Vietnam, Poland exchange congratulations on diplomatic ties Top leaders of Vietnam and Poland have exchanged messages of congratulations on the occasion of the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (February 4, 1950).

Politics Canadian friends appreciate Vietnam communist party’s leadership A workshop created an opportunity for participants to learn about the role of the Communist Party of Vietnam in the modern society and the gathering of people to solve social matters.

Politics Bangladeshi PM receives new Vietnamese Ambassador Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina recently hosted a reception in Dhaka for new Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Viet Chien.