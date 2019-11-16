Society Get-together marks Czech Republic’s 101st Independence Day The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations held a get-together on November 16 to mark the 101st Independence Day of the Czech Republic (November 28).

Society Conference stresses role of education to socio-economic development Education and training are vital to the socio-economic development of countries, including Vietnam, Vice Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council Nguyen Quang Thuan told a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on November 15.

Society Poland’s independence day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations on November 15 hosted a get-together to celebrate the 101st anniversary of Poland’s Independence Day (November 11).

Society Gangwon province of RoK seeks to recruit seasonal Vietnamese labourers angwon province of the Republic of Korea discussed with Vietnamese partners problems in recruiting Vietnamese labourers for seasonal work in the (RoK) and solutions to the issues at a workshop in Gangwon on November 14.