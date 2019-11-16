Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan discuss “Make in Vietnam” policy
The first forum of Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan was held in Tokyo on November 16, focusing on the “Make in Vietnam” policy that Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc mentioned at a national technology forum last June.
Nearly 1,000 Vietnamese intellectuals who are studying and working in Japan took part in the forum in Tokyo on November 16 (Photo: VNA)
The event, which aimed to collect recommendations for the effective implementation of the policy, attracted nearly 1,000 Vietnamese intellectuals who are studying and working in Japan.
Addressing the forum, Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Phan Tam stressed that the Government is committed to creating a transparent and healthy environment for Vietnamese intellectuals and businesspeople all over the world to join hands in building a prosperous Vietnam.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam said the forum was the response of the Vietnamese intellectual community in Japan to the call of the Vietnamese Government for contribution to national development in the period of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
At the forum, participants engaged in discussion on specific issues related to the “Make in Vietnam” policies, including artificial intelligence (AI), the Fourth Industrial Revolution and information technology in Vietnam, the application of technology and new materials in health care, and the role of women in innovation.
They also mentioned the directions of the Vietnamese community in Japan in making contribution to Vietnam’s socio-economic development.
The forum was jointly held by the Vietnamese Academic Network in Japan (VANJ), the Vietnamese Professionals in Japan (VPJ) and the Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in Japan (VYSA)./.