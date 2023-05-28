Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan meet
As many as 100 outstanding Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan gathered at an event held on May 27 by the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Japan (AVIJ), under the auspices of the Vietnamese Embassy, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
At the get-together (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – As many as 100 outstanding Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan gathered at an event held on May 27 by the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Japan (AVIJ), under the auspices of the Vietnamese Embassy, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
In his remarks, Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu stressed that Japan has been a destination for many generations of Vietnamese to work, study and develop their career.
Nearly 500,000 Vietnamese are in Japan, becoming the second biggest foreign community in the East Asian nation, he said.
The diplomat stressed that the Vietnamese Party and State always pay special attention to overseas Vietnamese – an integral part of the nation – and have issued various policies and guidelines for them.
He lauded contributions by Vietnamese intellectuals, including those in Japan, to the success of such events as Vietnam Summits in 2019 and 2021, and symposiums, which attracted crowds of Vietnamese and Japanese intellectuals and businesses.
Hieu expressed his hope that the AVIJ and the intellectual community in general will produce more research studies, and make more proposals and contributions, helping Vietnam apply Japan’s cutting-edge technology in socio-economic development.
At the get-together, the intellectuals exchanged information and sought ways to boost cooperation, thus forming a dynamic, united community of Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan, with increasing contributions to the development in their homeland, as well as the collaboration between the two countries./.