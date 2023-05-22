Tehran (VNA) – A high-ranking delegation of the Ministry of Public Security led by Minister General To Lam paid a working visit to Iran from May 19-22 at the invitation of Iranian Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi.



During the visit, Lam met with Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, and held talks with Ahmad Vahidi and Minister of Justice Amin Houssein Rahimi. He also met with chief commander of Law Enforcement Command Ahmad Reza Radan.





Minister of Public Secuity To Lam meets with Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber. (Photo:VNA)

At the meeting with First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Minister Lam affirmed that Iran is an important partner of Vietnam in the Middle East, emphasizing that Vietnam wants to strengthen cooperation with Iran in various fields, especially in politics, security, economy, trade, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.



For his part, Mohammad Mokhber said that the visit of Minister Lam will contribute to promoting bilateral relations between the two countries in general and between Iran's law enforcement agency and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security in particular.





Minister of Public Security To Lam hold talks with Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi. (Photo: VNA)

At the talks between Lam and Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, the two ministers agreed to promote cooperation in security and order, the handling of transnational crimes and crimes related to citizens of the two countries, training and cyberspace security. The two sides pledged to coordinate to ensure absolute safety for each other's delegations during visits and for representative agencies' headquarters and citizens of each country in each other's territories. They agreed that Vietnam and Iran will continue to support each other in international forums to which the two sides are members.



At the end of the talks, the two ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two ministries.

Minister of Public Security To Lam and Minister of Justice Amin Houssein Rahimi sign an agreement on extradition and another agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons between Vietnam and Iran. (Photo: VNA)

Minister Lam, authorised by President Vo Van Thuong, signed an agreement on extradition and another agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons between Vietnam and Iran following his talks with the Iranian Minister of Justice.



The meeting between Lam and the Iranian Chief of Police focused on specific cooperation activities in crime prevention and control, especially organised crime, transnational crime, drug crime, and high-tech crime.

Minister To Lam holds talks with Iran's Minister of Justice Amin Houssein Rahimi. (Photo:VNA)

During the visit, the Ministry of Public Security delegation attended a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Iran (August 4, 1973 - August 4, 2023), which was jointly organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in Tehran and Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.