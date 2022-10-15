Culture - Sports Foreign designer's love for Vietnam’s brocade Mesmerized by brocade material, Australian designer Cynthia Mann decided to settle down in Vietnam after staying for a short time to help her friend complete a documentary project. The designer brought the fashion brand “Future Traditions” which has impressed many customers, mostly foreigners living in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese women’s team falls one spot in latest FIFA rankings The Vietnamese women's national football team has dropped one place in the latest world rankings released on October 13 by global governing body FIFA, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Culture - Sports Ha Nam hosting National Cheo Festival 2022 The National Cheo Festival 2022 is being organised from October 12 to 28 in the northern province of Ha Nam, presenting an opportunity for experts to assess the quality of cheo performances and implement appropriate decisions and strategies to develop the folk music genre in the modern world.