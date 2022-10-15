Vietnamese islands and seas featured in new calendar
The new calendar, themed Vietnamese islands and seas, will be launched for 2023. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnamese islands and seas are featured on a new wall calendar for 2023 launched by the National Political Publishing House recently.
It includes 365 full-colour easy-to-tear pages that introduce and popularise the image and information of the national islands and seas.
This is the second among three unique block calendars launched by the house for 2023.
"We hope that it will provide useful information about the natural resources of the national islands and seas," said Pham Minh Tuan, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the house.
"We will be happy if the calendar, through image and information, helps young people to know more about the national islands and seas and inspire their patriotism."
The calendar also introduces and popularises sea economy achievements Vietnam has gained in recent years, according to Tuan.
The calendar is designed with a blue colour to symbolise the sea and peace.
Vietnam lies on the eastern part of the Indochinese peninsula in a strip of land shaped like the letter "S", with a long coastline of 3,260km comprising 28 provinces, from Mong Cai in the northern province of Quang Ninh to Ha Tien in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.
Along the coastline, Vietnam has lots of beautiful beaches, more than 4,000 islands and islets, which include about 3000 islands in the northeast region and 40 islands in the north-central region, alongside Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracels).
Tourism spots of the coastal provinces featured in the calendar will be a rich source for people who want to discover beautiful beaches.
Award-winning photos at the national photo contests were selected to be printed in the calendar, including snaps of traditional festivals such as Nghinh Ong (whale worshipping) and Cau Ngu (fish worshipping) and cultural characteristics of the coastal provinces.
"The calendar is meaningful, not least because it raises awareness of the nation's islands and seas," said Nguyen Trung Khanh, director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, at the launch of the calendar.
"It is important to inspire people to travel and contribute to tourism advertisement to attract domestic and foreign tourists."
Around 1,500 calendars will be presented to delegates at the 12th National Congress of the HCM Communist Youth Union in December.
The house plans to print an English and larger-size version to popularise Vietnamese islands and seas abroad./.