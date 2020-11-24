Business Nearly 200 companies to join international agriculture fair in December Nearly 200 businesses will promote their products in booths at the upcoming 2020 Vietnam International Agriculture Fair (AgroViet 2020), heard a press conference in Hanoi on November 23.

Business 2020 innovation, startup week opens in HCM City The largest events of the year regarding startups and innovation in HCM City are set to run from November 23 to 28, the municipal Department of Science and Technology said on November 23.

Business Russian exports to Vietnam up despite COVID-19 COVID-19 had no impact at all on Russian exports to Vietnam, according to Robert Kurilo, chief representative of the Russian Export Centre (REC) in Vietnam.

Business RCEP will not worsen trade deficit: ministry The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) would not worsen the trade deficit Vietnam was running with signatory markets, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.