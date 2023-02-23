Sci-Tech MARD plan looks to boost agricultural industry with science and technology Technological advances and creative innovation have created momentum to build a productive and quality agricultural industry, with a plan of action discussed at an online conference to capitalise on the sector's potential.

Sci-Tech Last undersea Internet cable connecting Vietnam with the world breaks down The SMW3 cable, the last fully functional Internet cable of Vietnam, has encountered a problem on its S2.7 segment that connects with Singapore, an Internet service provider in the country said on February 21. ​

Sci-Tech Vietnam, Belgium step up scientific-technological cooperation Vietnam wants to step up cooperation with countries that have strengths in science-technology like Belgium, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said.

Sci-Tech Workshop shares int’l experience in digital transformation A workshop highlighting international experience in digital transformation and Industry 4.0 was held by the Agency of Enterprise Development (AED) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in Hanoi on February 20.