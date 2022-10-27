Secretary of Lam Dong province's Party Committee Tran Duc Quan hands over an embroidered picture featuring Vietnam map to Alessandro Rapinese, Mayor of Como City. (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and Como city of Italy are enjoying similarities in terms of geography and silk production that can complement each other, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Tran Duc Quan has said.



He made the statement at a working session with Alessandro Rapinese, Mayor of Como city, as part of his working trip to Italy from October 23-25.



Lam Dong's silk industry needs Como's advanced silk production technology to facilitate its global market access, Quan said and invited the city’s authorities to attend the Da Lat Flower Festival which will take place on December 18-23 in Da Lat city.



Quan also briefed the host on the province’s advantages as one of the largest mulberry-growing and silk-producing localities in Vietnam.

The province is promoting the export of key products, especially coffee, vegetables, and silk products, he said, adding that it makes 2 million tonnes of silk and 6 million metres of silk fabric each year.





At the event. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, the mayor of Como said he wished to strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation for mutual benefit, especially in areas of common interest, namely silk production and design.



During his stay in Como city, Quan had meetings with officials from Como Chamber of Commerce, Como Handicrafts Federation, and the city’s leading enterprises in the field of silk production as well as textiles and garment accessories./.