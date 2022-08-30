Vietnamese, Japanese businesses cooperate in biomass
Rice husks can be turned into energy. (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) - Japan’s Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnam Forestry Corporation (Vinafor) to jointly explore opportunities for biomass business in the Southeast Asian country.
Under the MoU, the companies will study the potential collaboration in areas such as power generation and fuel production, J-Power said in a press release.
J-Power has experience in the biomass sector, both in and outside Japan.
Meanwhile, state-owned Vinafor with its 43,000 hectares of forests brings to the partnership its expertise in managing, harvesting and processing plantation wood in Vietnam./.