Rice husks can be turned into energy. (Photo: VNA)

Japan’s Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnam Forestry Corporation (Vinafor) to jointly explore opportunities for biomass business in the Southeast Asian country.Under the MoU , the companies will study the potential collaboration in areas such as power generation and fuel production, J-Power said in a press release. J-Power has experience in the biomass sector, both in and outside Japan.Meanwhile, state-owned Vinafor with its 43,000 hectares of forests brings to the partnership its expertise in managing, harvesting and processing plantation wood in Vietnam./.