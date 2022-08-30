Business Disbursement of public investment in 8 months reaches 51% of yearly plan A total of 285.4 trillion VND (12.18 billion USD) sourced from the State budget was disbursed in the first eight months of 2022, equal to 51% of the yearly plan and up 16.9% year-on-year.

Business Removing land price table to prevent real estate overheating Removal of the land price framework issued by the Government will make the market more transparent and prevent real estate from skyrocketing, according to Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha.

Business Vietjet sales tickets to celebrate National Day Vietjet offers customers opportunities to fly across Vietnam with a 92% discount promotion to celebrate the National Day (September 2).

Business Legal basis for corporate bond issuance important for real estate sector Building a solid and long-term legal basis for corporate bond issuance is an urgent solution to build a capital market for the real estate sector.