Vietnamese, Japanese communist parties hold theoretical exchange
Officials of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) convened their 10th theoretical exchange workshop in Tokyo on October 13.
The event was co-chaired by Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang; and Standing Member of the JCP Presidium and Deputy Head of the JCP Central Committee’s Secretariat, Tanaka Yu.
The two sides delved into the development of real socialism in the 21st century, while exchanging their views and experience on socialism building.
Thang emphasised that the comprehensive and direct leadership of the CPV and the focus on the centrality of people in national construction, development, protection and reform processes are key factors ensuring the success of Vietnam’s revolution and cause of socialist construction.
For his part, Tanaka highlighted three new features of the 21st century – efforts towards a world without nuclear weapons; regional cooperation for world peace; and a development trend towards ensuring human rights, including gender equality.
The two sides affirmed that theoretical exchanges between the two parties have made practical contributions to the theoretical development serving the leadership of each party and building socialism./.