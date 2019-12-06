Vietnamese, Japanese communist parties hold theoretical talks
Officials of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) convened their 9th theoretical exchange workshop as part of the Vietnamese delegation’s visit to Japan from December 2-5.
At the theoretical exchange workshop (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Officials of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) convened their 9th theoretical exchange workshop as part of the Vietnamese delegation’s visit to Japan from December 2-5.
The workshop was co-chaired by Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of the committee's Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang, and Standing Member of the Presidium of the JCP Fuwa Tetsuzo.
During the workshop, the two sides compared notes on regional and global issues, focusing on analysing development trends and impacts to their revolutionary causes and responsibilities in the 21st century.
In the framework of the workshop, Thang met with Chairman of the Presidium of the JCP Central Committee Shii Kazuo.
The two officials expressed pleasure at the fine development of the traditional friendship between the CPV and the JCP, and agreed to continue implementing cooperation agreements signed by the two parties’ leaders.
Kazuo affirmed that relations with the CPV are an important part of the JCP’s diplomatic agenda.
The JCP supports Vietnam’s stance of resolving disputes in the East Sea by peaceful means in line with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to ensure safety and freedom of aviation and navigation in the region, he said./.