Politics Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces’ anniversary marked in Hanoi The Cuban Embassy in Hanoi held a reception on December 5 to mark the 63rd founding anniversary of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces.

Politics Deputy Defence Minister Phan Van Giang receives Malaysian counterpart Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a reception for his Malaysian counterpart Liew Chin Tong in Hanoi on December 5.

Politics Vietnam values relations with Germany: Deputy PM Vietnam attaches much importance to the relations with Germany, its key partner in the Europe as well as the European Union (EU), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh said on December 5.

Politics Vietnam to promote ASEAN unity during ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 Vietnam wants ASEAN to unite in all aspects, from institutions to economy and human resources, which is very important for ASEAN to uphold its central role, said Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung.