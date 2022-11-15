At the event (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – Chairman of the People’s Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong Vo Van Minh held a reception for a delegation from the Japanese prefecture of Yamaguchi, led by its governor Muraoka Tsugumasa, on November 14.



Minh briefed the guests on the socio-economic situation of the province, particularly its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) increased by 8.29% in the first 10 months of this year compared to the same period last year.



Binh Duong is one of Vietnam's leading localities in terms of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), he said, adding that as of October 31, it had 4,076 investment projects from 65 countries and territories around the world with a total capital of over 39.6 billion USD. Japan had run 339 valid projects, valued at nearly 6 billion USD.



During the working session, the two sides agreed to continue investment and trade promotion activities, explore opportunities for cooperation in the field of high-tech agriculture and training of public officials as well as student exchange programmes between universities of the two localities.





A delegation from the Japanese prefecture of Yamaguchi visits a showroom displaying some typical products of Binh Duong province. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Muraoka Tsugumasa highly appreciated the strong development of Binh Duong province. He said that the cooperation between the two localities over the past time has achieved remarkable results, and expressed his hope that their good relationship will develop to new heights, contributing to the development of Vietnam and Japan in the future.



The same day, the Japanese delegation also held a working session with the Becamex IDC, a leading developer of industrial, urban, and transport infrastructure, and visited the innovation ecosystem in Binh Duong./.