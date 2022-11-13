Vietnamese, Japanese PMs agree to boost bilateral ties in all fields
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio on November 13 agreed to maintain the exchange of delegations and intensify bilateral ties in all fields during their meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio. (Photo: VNA)
They also consented to closely coordinate in holding activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023.
PM Chinh proposed Japan continue to support Vietnam in developing renewable energy, and soon provide new-generation official development assistance (ODA), and cooperate in responding to climate change, and create conditions for the country to access the aid of 10 billion USD that PM Kishida committed at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 26).
He also expressed his hope that the Japanese Government will issue policies to support the community of more than 400,000 Vietnamese people in Japan; assist in human resource training; and facilitate the issuance of visas for Vietnamese citizens.
PM Kishida affirmed Vietnam holds a leading important position in the implementation of Japan's foreign policy in the region, adding that Japan will soon provide new-generation ODA for the Southeast Asian country and support Vietnam in socio-economic development, industrialisation and modernisation and green transformation.
Agreeing to coordinate closely in promoting the export of agricultural products of both countries, PM Kishida informed that Japan will officially announce the opening of its market for Vietnamese longan in November.
The two PMs also exchanged views on the East Sea issue and several regional and international matters of mutual concern, and agreed to closely coordinate in multilateral cooperation mechanisms such as ASEAN, Mekong sub-region, the United Nations and activities on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between ASEAN and Japan next year./.