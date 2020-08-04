Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the talks (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on August 4 to discuss promoting bilateral ties as well as cooperation at regional and global forums.

It was their second conversation over telephone in the past three months.

PM Phuc said Vietnam is continuing to implement drastic measures to respond to COVID-19 and has gradually put the epidemic under control . He thanked Japan for providing its support for the country and asked the Japanese Government to continue assisting the Vietnamese community in Japan.

PM Abe thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for providing medical masks for Japan and expressed his admiration for the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to control the pandemic.

The Vietnamese PM welcomed Japan’s selection of Vietnam as one of the first countries to relax travelling restrictions, adding that Vietnam is creating favourable conditions for Japanese experts, investors and managers to come to Vietnam.

He proposed that both sides continue discussing the resumption of air services in the near future.

Abe spoke highly of the two countries' agreement to step-by-step resume travelling for their people, adding that he hopes to continue further expanding travelling between the two nations while ensuring pandemic prevention and control.

He informed PM Phuc that half of the Japanese businesses that receive support from the Government to expand supply chains, have chosen Vietnam, and the Japanese Government will continue assisting firms in diversifying supply chain.

Japan also stays ready to help Vietnam fight drought and saltwater intrusion, Abe said.

PM Phuc said the Vietnamese Government has established a special working group on investment cooperation, which he said will offer support to Japanese enterprises to do successful business in the country.

He suggested PM Abe continue encouraging Japanese firms to enhance investment in Vietnam.

Both sides agreed to work closely together to carry out the Vietnam – Japan university project, promote regional trade and investment, including the implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).



They vowed to continue with mutual liaison at multilateral forums and on regional and global issues of shared concern, as well as to promote cooperation within the Mekong – Japan framework.

The Vietnamese Government leader pledged to work closely with Japan to promote the universal health coverage initiative as well as Japan’s initiative to establish the ASEAN Centre for emerging diseases and public health emergencies.

Hailing Vietnam’s efforts in its role as ASEAN Chair, Abe said Japan will work closely with Vietnam to successfully hold ASEAN’s related meetings. He also looked forward to visiting Vietnam to attend the ASEAN Summit and hold discussion with PM Phuc./.



