Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with Presidents of Brazil, Ukraine Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 21 had separate meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, when he was attending the G7 expanded Summit in Hiroshima.

Politics Vietnam-Iran diplomatic tie anniversary celebrated in Tehran The Vietnamese Embassy in Iran held a ceremony on May 20 evening in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (August 4, 1973).

Politics Vietnam vows to support Myanmar in promoting peaceful, sustainable solutions Vietnam supports and appreciates the role of the ASEAN Chair in connecting with all stakeholders in finding a peaceful and sustainable solution to the Myanmar situation, as well as the bloc's efforts to promote humanitarian relief in the country and the repatriation process in Rakhine State, Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.

Politics PM receives Japanese parliamentarians in Hiroshima Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received members of the Japanese National Diet with constituency in Hiroshima on May 21, within the framework of his trip to attend the G7 expanded Summit in Hiroshima and pay a working visit to Japan.