The annual event was sponsored by the AEON 1% Club Foundation, as part of the activities for the two countries’ young people to interact with each other from November 13-19.

President of the foundation Yoshiki Mori said, the event aims to promote friendship between the countries, providing a platform for Japanese youths and their friends from other nations to interact directly, and improve mutual understanding about each other’s culture and history.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan, Nguyen Duc Minh, expressed his hope that, the students will gain useful and meaningful knowledge and experiences, and become a bridge further cementing the sound relations between the two nations.

On the following days, students will join a series of activities in Tokyo and experience the traditional Japanese culture./.

VNA