Vietnamese, Japanese-funded firms strike strategic partnership in battery energy storage system
VinES, a member of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, and Marubeni Green Power Vietnam, a fully-owned subsidiary of Japan’s Marubeni Corporation, have signed a strategic partnership deal to promote the adoption of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Vietnam.
At the signing ceremony of the deal between the sides (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – VinES, a member of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, and Marubeni Green Power Vietnam, a fully-owned subsidiary of Japan’s Marubeni Corporation, have signed a strategic partnership deal to promote the adoption of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Vietnam.
Under the pact, they will jointly evaluate, invest in, install and operate BESSs at multiple business locations of Vingroup's companies to provide an energy saving solution, load balancing, and more efficient power management. The systems can potentially be integrated into renewable energy systems to accelerate Vingroup's transittion to clean energy.
VinES will be the BESS manufacturer and solution provider for Marubeni in this cooperation, while Marubeni plans to develop dozens of MWh of BESSs in the first phase and expects further capacity expansion in the subsequent phases.
VinES is a clean energy solution provider and the only BESS manufacturer in Vietnam.
In Vietnam’s power sector, Marubeni has been involved in the construction and operation of a total of 12 thermal power projects since the 1970s and started a business to supply renewable energy to commercial and industrial customers in 2021./.