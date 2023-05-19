Business Economic, trade, investment cooperation – a pillar of Vietnam-RoK relations Economic, trade and investment cooperation has served as both a pillar and momentum of the relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu affirmed at a programme in the northern province of Bac Ninh on May 18.

Business Hanoi Sales Promotion 2023 kicks off Hanoi’s Department of Industry and Trade on May 18 kicked off “Hanoi Sales Promotion 2023” at Thong Nhat Park and introduced activities within the programme from May to November.

Business Vietnam, WTO agree to promote multilateral trading Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweal agreed to promote the multilateral trading system and other agendas being launched by the organisation, during their working session in Hanoi on May 18.