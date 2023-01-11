Vietnamese judo team top regional championship
Siblings Nguyen Hoang Thanh (left) and Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy pose with their certificates and gold medals at the Southeast Asian Judo Championship. (Photo of Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam won 13 gold medals to top the Southeast Asian Judo Championship, which wrapped up on January 9 in Malaysia.
All the best athletes were sent to the Penang tournament, and they secured golds in five men's and seven women's combat categories in competitions of elite fighters.
Among the winners are Pham Quoc Quan (men's 55kg), Nguyen Hoang Thanh (men's 60kg), Nguyen Chau Hoang Lan (men's over-100kg), Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy (women's 52kg) and Nguyen Thi Nhu Y (women's over-78kg).
The championship also had classes for junior athletes. Vietnamese competitors successfully brought home 11 titles in both men's and women's pools.
“This is a tournament for our athletes to have their best preparation ahead of the 32nd SEA Games and the 19th Asian Games later this year," said Nguyen Huu An, judo official of the Vietnam Sports Administration. "Not only athletes, but also the coaching board will learn a lot from the championship and adjust our plans for coming important tasks.
"This year, in addition to the regional and continental Games, we target to have athletes qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics,” he said./.