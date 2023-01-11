Culture - Sports Fireworks to light up HCM City skies on New Year’s Eve Residents in Ho Chi Minh City can welcome the Year of the Cat with firework displays at six locations on the Eve of the Lunar New Year, Vietnam’s largest national holiday.

Culture - Sports Flower markets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter bloom just for Tet The Hoan Kiem District People’s Committee opened a traditional flower market and is hosting an array of activities along the Phung Hung Street mural space to welcome the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.