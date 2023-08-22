The village boasts a rich history and a plethora of exquisite products in the Vietnamese ceramic art industry, which have been exhibited and introduced in numerous countries around the world.

The two leaders were introduced to the distinctive features of Chu Dau ceramics. They had an opportunity to admire unique ceramic products and visit workshops there.

The two leaders congratulated Hai Duong province and the Chu Dau Ceramic JSC for successfully reviving valuable traditional ceramic products. They also expressed their hope that the locality and enterprises will continue to promote, develop, and bring local ceramics to the world.

Chu Dau ceramics are high-class Vietnamese ancient ceramics representing “the rice civilisation” dated from the 13th century and were honoured as “Royal symbolic products” at the end of 17th century.

Currently, Chu Dau ceramic artworks are being preserved and exhibited in 46 renowned museums across 32 countries worldwide./.

VNA