Vietnamese, Korean foreign ministers hold phone talks
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Korean counterpart Park Jin held talks over the phone on July 13, as the two nations are celebrating the 30th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations (December 22, 1992-2022).
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Korean counterpart Park Jin held talks over the phone on July 13, as the two nations are celebrating the 30th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations (December 22, 1992-2022).
Expressing their delight at the robust growth of the bilateral ties, the ministers agreed to coordinate with each other to promote the exchange of delegations and meetings at all levels in various flexible forms; as well as activities to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties.
They consented to focus on promoting practical cooperation in defence, security and bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanisms; and implementing effective measures to fulfill the goal of raising bilateral trade to 100 billion USD by 2023, and 150 billion by 2030 in a balanced and sustainable manner, in which increasing the volume of Vietnam's exports to the Republic of Korea (RoK).
It is also necessary to encourage Korean enterprises to invest more in Vietnam's spearheaded industrial fields and transfer technology to Vietnam, the diplomats said, adding that the countries will further cooperate closely in science and technology, including the implementation of the second phase of the Vietnam – Korea Institute of Science and Technology (VKIST) project.
Strengthening collaboration in health, especially in disease prevention, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, is also important, they noted.
Son affirmed his willingness to coordinate with the RoK's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to bring the two countries' strategic cooperative partnership to a new height; and suggested the RoK's Government continue to maintain and increase big loans with preferential conditions for Vietnam, and offer more support for Vietnamese citizens living, studying and working in the country.
(Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)Lauding Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control and socio-economic development, Park affirmed that the RoK considers Vietnam a leading important partner in the region and wishes to develop strongly the bilateral relations in the coming time.
He suggested the Vietnamese Government further create favourable conditions for Korean businesses, especially Korean financial institutions and banks, to expand investment in Vietnam.
The two ministers agreed to continue to closely cooperate and support each other in solving international and regional issues of mutual concern; and to coordinate to help Vietnam successfully undertake the role of coordinator for ASEAN-RoK relations for 2021-2024.
They also agreed to maintain peace, stability, security, safety, cooperation and development in the East Sea; continue to support the building of a practical and effective Code of Conduct (COC) that respects the interests of relevant stakeholders in the East Sea in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
Son took this occasion to invite the Korean minister to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time in the future and thanked Park for his invitation to make a trip to the RoK./.