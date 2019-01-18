Chairman of the RoK-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Kim Hak-yong addresses the exchange in Hanoi on January 18 (Photo: quochoi.vn)

– Parliamentarians of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) held an exchange programme in Hanoi on January 18 to discuss cooperation between the two countries in various fields.Chairman of the Vietnam-RoK Parliamentary Friendship Group Tran Van Tuy, who is Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for Deputy Affairs, said the two countries’ parliaments signed a cooperation agreement for the first time in 2009 so as to elevate bilateral ties to a new height. This deal was renewed in 2013 and is being implemented effectively, he said.This exchange programme was an activity facilitated by the two sides’ parliamentary leaders, Tuy noted.Chairman of the RoK-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Kim Hak-yong, who is also head of the RoK NA’s Environment and Labour Committee, said that since their diplomatic ties were set up in 1992, the bilateral relations have been continuously enhanced in all aspects, from economy and culture to tourism and people-to-people exchange.There are about 150,000 Koreans in Vietnam and 170,000 Vietnamese in the RoK at present. Notably, with the success of Vietnam’s national men’s football team as coached by Korean national Park Hang-seo, people-to-people exchange has been developing strongly, he noted.At the exchange, participants looked into bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, investment, labour, culture, sports, and tourism, and discussed collaboration between the Vietnamese and Korean legislators in the time ahead.They agreed to continue cooperation activities as agreed by their parliamentary leaders. In particular, the two sides will increase delegation exchanges and sharing experience in legislative and supervisory activities. They will also promote the two Governments’ implementation of signed agreements and strengthen coordination and mutual support at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums.Later the same day, the legislators of Vietnam and the RoK joined together in a friendly football match at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi.–VNA