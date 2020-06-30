Vietnamese language course held for Lao security officers
Seventeen officers of the Lao Ministry of Public Security graduated from a Vietnamese language course in Vientiane on June 30.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung (L) presents graduation certificates to participants in the course on June 30 (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – Seventeen officers of the Lao Ministry of Public Security graduated from a Vietnamese language course in Vientiane on June 30.
The eight-month course, the third of its kind, is a cooperative effort between the two ministries of public security.
Addressing the course’s closing ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung stressed that cooperation between the two countries’ ministries of public security is very important to bilateral ties.
He affirmed that the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s representative agency in Laos will continue to support the organization of more Vietnamese language courses for the Lao side in the future.
Colonel Vanthone Soulisak from the Lao Ministry of Public Security noted that Vietnamese language skills are very necessary for Lao public security officers in coordinating and professional cooperation with their Vietnamese counterparts.
He expressed his hope for more support from the Vietnamese side in organizing language training courses for Lao officers./.