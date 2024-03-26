The first "Vietnamese language and culture camp" attracts teachers and students from 14 high schools in Thailand. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The first "Vietnamese language and culture camp" opened in the campus of Pathumthep Wittayakarn High School in Thailand's Nong Khai province on March 25, attracting teachers and students from 14 high schools in the country.

The two-day camp also saw the participation of representatives of local authorities, schools, and the Vietnamese overseas community in Thailand.

Speaking at the event, the Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Chu Duc Dung appreciated the idea of organising the camp, during which students not only participated in activities to improve their listening, speaking, reading and writing skills but also exchanged with and helped each other better understand the beauty of Vietnamese culture, history, and people.

Emphasising that Thailand and Vietnam are major trading partners of each other in ASEAN, the diplomat said that mastering the Vietnamese language and culture is very helpful for Thai students when looking for jobs related to Vietnam.

He believed that organising the camp annually will open a new stage in turning Vietnamese into one of Thailand's foreign language subjects in the coming time, and bring Vietnamese language and culture closer to Thai students.

On the first day of the camp, overseas Vietnamese people in Thailand performed songs praising the homeland and the growing friendship between Vietnam and Thailand and between their people./.