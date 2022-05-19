Society Vietnam, Denmark forge people-to-people exchange Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi has suggested the Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark and the Denmark-Vietnam Friendship Association (DAVIFO) coordinate with relevant agencies in organising forums for young people of the two countries to serve as nucleus for their bilateral ties.

Society Late President Ho Chi Minh in the hearts of int’l friends Late President Ho Chi Minh was not only a beloved leader of the Vietnamese people, but his life and career also left good impressions on many international friends and won their hearts.

Videos Former Vietnamese student meets Uncle Ho twice The greatest honour any Vietnamese could have is to have met Uncle Ho just once, but 80-year-old Le Duc Duong, an oversea Vietnamese residing in Germany, had double the good fortune, having met him twice at home and abroad.