Health Health ministry attempts to calm flu fears The Ministry of Health has announced there are no new mutations of influenza viruses or drug-resistant strains in Vietnam.

Health Red Sunday blood donation drive to collect 50,000 blood units About 50,000 units of blood are expected to be collected during the 12th “Red Sunday”, a blood donation campaign, which began in Hanoi on December 22.

Health Binh Dinh: Eye care development project proves fruitful A project funded by Orbis Vietnam to develop children’s eye care services in the southern central province of Binh Dinh has obtained good results that are beyond expectations, heard a recent meeting.

Health Communication campaign on HIV prevention launched in Ba Ria-Vung Tau A national campaign aiming to raise public awareness of HIV/AIDS as a communicable disease which could be prevented and controlled was launched in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on December 19.