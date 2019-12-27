Vietnamese, Lao armies provide health care for 11,660 people
Doctors and nurses of the Vietnamese and Lao people’s armies provided free health checkups and treatment for 11,660 people in three Lao districts from December 23-26.
Doctors and nurses of the Vietnamese and Lao people’s armies provide free health checkups and treatment for a Laotian. (Photo: VNA)
The medical programme took place on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnamese volunteers and experts in Laos, and the founding anniversaries of the two armies.
The delegation of the General Department of Logistics under the Vietnam People’s Army visited and presented 30 gift packages, each worth 2 million VND (86.66 USD), to social policy beneficiaries in Muong Khoa, Muong May and Sam Phan districts.
They also granted medical equipment to several hospitals and health centres in these localities.
The programme has contributed to improving health care for border ethnic minority groups of Laos, while creating an opportunity for Vietnamese and Lao doctors and nurses to exchange professional experience./.