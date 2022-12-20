At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Luang Prabang (VNA) – The 32nd annual meeting between Vietnamese and Lao border delegations was held in the Lao city of Luang Prabang from December 19-20.



The Vietnamese delegation was led by Standing Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu while the Lao delegation was led by Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune.



The two sides reviewed the implementation of the 2016 Agreement on Border Management Regulations, the minutes of their 31st meeting and set out future cooperation orientations.



They shared a view that despite uncertain and complicated developments in the region and the world, the two nations have maintained a common borderline of peace and stability, facilitating socio-economic development and ensuring national defence-security.



Over the past year, border agencies of the two countries have worked closely together to conduct nine field surveys to remove difficulties and obstacles for localities and businesses, and step up energy and transport connectivity projects. They advised the two Governments to resume export-import, entry-exit at major and auxiliary border gates, thus facilitating travelling and trade after COVID-19 was basically put under control.



The two sides also successfully held a conference to disseminate border polices and laws for outstanding village chiefs of border areas, contributing to the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.



Officials highlighted a need to continue bilateral cooperation at both local and central level to ensure full and effective implementation of the 2016 Agreement on Border Management Regulations, speed up research and launch of win-win cooperation models, and effectively embark on orientations for Vietnam-Laos border gate development planning for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.



They also vowed to continue disseminating border-related laws in various forms for officials, soldiers and residents of the two countries.



Concluding the event, they agreed that the 33rd meeting will be held in the fourth quarter next year in Vietnam./.