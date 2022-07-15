Vietnamese, Lao border guards engage in friendship exchange
The Border Guard Command of the central province of Quang Binh organised a Vietnam-Laos friendship exchange programme at the provincial border guard level on July 14 and 15.
An activity within the programme (Photo: VNA)Quang Binh (VNA) – The Border Guard Command of the central province of Quang Binh organised a Vietnam-Laos friendship exchange programme at the provincial border guard level on July 14 and 15.
The event is expected to contribute to promoting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries’ Parties, States and people, including Vietnam’s Quang Binh province and the Lao province of Kham Muon, border residents and border guards, said Colonel Trinh Thanh Binh, Commander of the Border Guard Command of Quang Binh province.
He described border guards as the bridge between all-level Party Committees, authorities and people of Quang Binh and Kham Muon provinces.
Within the framework of the programme, there were a wide range of activities, including a volleyball match, tree planting, scholarship granting, and free medical checkups and medicine supply./.