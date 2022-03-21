Business FDI flow to Binh Duong triples in Q1 The southern province of Binh Duong attracted about 1.6 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter of 2022, 3.6 times higher than that in the same period last year, informed Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh on March 21.

Dien Bien province, Korean partners cooperate in different fields The northern province of Dien Bien have signed memoranda of understanding on cooperation with the Vietnam-Korea Business and Investment Association (VKBIA), the Korea Chamber of Business in Vietnam (Korcham) and businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Petrol prices down by 600 VND per litres after seven hikes Retail petrol prices reduced by more than 600 VND per litre from 3pm on March 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Vietnam, RoK firms eye stronger trade connection An online event to connect firms of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) is taking place as part of activities to mark the 30th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.