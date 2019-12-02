Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian farmers talk agriculture, rural development
Delegates visit a high-tech agriculture company (Photo: VNA)
Lam Dong (VNA) – A seminar was held in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, on December 2 to share experience in agriculture, farmers and rural development, within the framework of a friendship exchange between Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian farmers.
Participants discussed orientations to agriculture, farmers and rural development in the three countries, the role of farmers’ unions in the effort, smart agriculture 4.0 and approaches in Vietnam.
The event aimed to offer suggestions to each State to enhance exchange and cooperation in the field.
Speaking at the event, National Assembly Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien said the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) has directed provincial chapters to help provinces bordering Laos and Cambodia in cultivation technology transfer and supply of quality agricultural materials.
He suggested building a specific action plan to increase cooperation between the three countries’ farmers for each year and period, regularly sharing experience towards green, clean and organic production, popularising each country’s achievements in science-technology, digital industry, artificial intelligence, and helping firms access local markets.
The VFU was assigned to partner with Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian ministries, agencies and localities to devise a plan to intensify coordination between their farmers, as well as hold annual and periodic meetings for farmers in Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian bordering provinces.
Deputy Secretary of State of Cambodia's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Meas Pyseth said though the country is one of the top 10 rice exporters, it still faces challenges due to low farm produce output and quality, and climate change.
As part of the friendship exchange from November 30 – December 2, a clean farm produce fair and tours of high-tech agriculture models were also organised.
Also in the afternoon of December 2, a ceremony to sign a cooperation agreement between the National Institute of Nutrition and Lam Dong cooperatives and farmers was held./.
