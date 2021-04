Vice Chairwoman of the Association of Vietnam ese Students in HCM City Ong Thi Ngoc Linh, who is also director of the dormitory of Lao students in the city, said that at present, there are more than 800 Lao and Cambodia n students studying at universities in HCM City.The programme offered a good chance for students of the three countries to learn about the traditional cultures of each country as well as the trilateral sound relations, solidarity and friendship, helping to promote the special friendship between youths of the three nations.Phan Thi Thanh Phuong, Secretary of the HCYU of HCM City, said the programme shows the care of the municipal Party Committee, authorities and youth organisations for students of the two neighbouring countries on the occasion of the traditional New Year festivals Bunpimay of Laos and Chol Chnam Thmay of Cambodia in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks./.