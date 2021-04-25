Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian students join in cultural exchange
Hundreds of students of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia gathered at a cultural exchange programme held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 25 by the municipal Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU).
Friendship sports exchange events are arranged in the framework of the programme (Photo: VNA)
The participants took part in art performance and cultural exchange activities, a fashion show of traditional costumes, and fork games.
Friendship sports exchange events were also arranged in the framework of the programme.
Vice Chairwoman of the Association of Vietnamese Students in HCM City Ong Thi Ngoc Linh, who is also director of the dormitory of Lao students in the city, said that at present, there are more than 800 Lao and Cambodian students studying at universities in HCM City.
The programme offered a good chance for students of the three countries to learn about the traditional cultures of each country as well as the trilateral sound relations, solidarity and friendship, helping to promote the special friendship between youths of the three nations.
Phan Thi Thanh Phuong, Secretary of the HCYU of HCM City, said the programme shows the care of the municipal Party Committee, authorities and youth organisations for students of the two neighbouring countries on the occasion of the traditional New Year festivals Bunpimay of Laos and Chol Chnam Thmay of Cambodia in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks./.
