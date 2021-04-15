Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian youths join friendship exchange
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Kien Giang (VNA) – A friendship exchange among Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian youths studying at Kien Giang University was held in the southern province of Kien Giang on April 14, on the occasion of Cambodia’s traditional New Year festival Chol Chnam Thmay.
Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s provincial chapter and Vice Chairman of the provincial Vietnam Youth Union (VYU) Phan Dinh Nhan said it is an activity to raise awareness of friendship and solidarity among Vietnamese and Lao, Cambodian youths, thereby raising their understanding and contributing to safeguarding each nation’s territorial sovereignty.
Participants enjoyed music performances and traditional cuisines and played folk games at the event.
On the occasion, the provincial VYU and the provincial Union of Friendship Organisations presented 69 gifts and 12 scholarships to Lao and Cambodian students at Kien Giang University./.
