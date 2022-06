Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, and Lieutenant General Khamliang Outhakaysone, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People's Army, inspect the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese and Lao defence ministries will work to comprehensively implement their cooperation plan in 2022, as agreed by their deputy ministers on June 2.Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, and Lieutenant General Khamliang Outhakaysone, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People's Army, reached the consensus during their talks in Hanoi as part of the Lao officer’s visit to Vietnam from June 1 to 4.Cuong stressed that Khamliang Outhakaysone’s visit, which takes place in the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022, will be a driving force for cooperation between the two armies, contributing to consolidating and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive collaboration between the two countries, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.For his part, Khamliang Outhakaysone said Laos always highly values the time-honored friendship and comprehensive cooperation, and expressed his belief that it will help to fight challenges and plots that aim to undermine the bilateral relationship.They shared the view that defence cooperation remains a pillar in the Vietnam-Laos relationship, with regular meetings and visits, and the effective implementation of collaboration mechanisms.The two sides spoke of the first Vietnam- Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange last December, along with partnerships between military zones and border guards.