Vietnamese, Lao defence ministries foster all-round cooperation
Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, and Lieutenant General Khamliang Outhakaysone, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People's Army, inspect the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)
Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, and Lieutenant General Khamliang Outhakaysone, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People's Army, reached the consensus during their talks in Hanoi as part of the Lao officer’s visit to Vietnam from June 1 to 4.
Cuong stressed that Khamliang Outhakaysone’s visit, which takes place in the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022, will be a driving force for cooperation between the two armies, contributing to consolidating and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive collaboration between the two countries, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.
For his part, Khamliang Outhakaysone said Laos always highly values the time-honored friendship and comprehensive cooperation, and expressed his belief that it will help to fight challenges and plots that aim to undermine the bilateral relationship.
They shared the view that defence cooperation remains a pillar in the Vietnam-Laos relationship, with regular meetings and visits, and the effective implementation of collaboration mechanisms.
The two sides spoke of the first Vietnam-Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange last December, along with partnerships between military zones and border guards.
At the talks (Photo: VNA)Joint efforts have been made in the combat against cross-border crimes, contributing to building a shared borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, they said.
They held that the mutual support of medical equipment in the COVID-19 fight vividly demonstrates the solidarity between the two armies.
Regarding cooperation orientations, the two sides agreed to step up information sharing between their border guards, conduct more joint patrols and continue to coordinate in the fight against crimes and illegal migration, and ensuring security and safety in border areas.
They will also pay more attention to cooperation in personnel training and the information work.
On this occasion, Cuong invited Lao officers to attend the first international defence exhibition in Vietnam, the ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting and the ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet in the time ahead.
Following the talks, Khamliang Outhakaysone paid a courtesy visit to Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang, who said the bilateral defence cooperation has been deepened across spheres.
Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang hosts Lieutenant General Khamliang Outhakaysone, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People's Army (Photo: VNA)The Vietnamese Defence Ministry hopes for stronger multi-faceted cooperation between the two sides, the General noted.
Khamliang Outhakaysone told his host that the General Staff of the Lao People's Army has made efforts to contribute to preserving and promoting the special relations between the two countries and armies./.